Jolly LLB 3 teaser is here and it just got bigger and even better. The third instalment of the hit series has Arshad Warsi aka Jolly clashing with Akshay Kumar aka Jolly. With the two actors known for their comic timings, coupled with Saurabh Shukla's humour and wit; Jolly LLB 3 has already been declared a blockbuster with its teaser.

Social media is bowled over by the authenticity with which Arshad, Akshay and Saurabh Shukla play their parts. And netizens can't wait for the film to drop.

Teaser drops

"Pehli baar courtroom mein do do Jolly, ab hoga comedy, chaos aur क्लेश! #JollyLLB3Teaser out now! #JollyVsJolly #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. @akshaykumar @arshad_warsi @saurabhshuklafilms @iamhumaq @amrita_rao_insta @gajrajrao @sirsubhashkapoor #AlokJain @ajit_andhare @kangratalkies," the actors shared the teaser with the caption.

Social media goes into a frenzy

The film is slated for release on September 19, 2025. "Now here's a movie that I'm genuinely super excited for. And it looks great too. Can't wait to watch this," read a comment.

"No matter how many actions larger than life films you watch, the real joy lies in these kinds of films," another comment read.

"Jolly? Jolly? Yes Papa! Teaser Crossed 25 Mn+ views in 6 hours? Waah Waah Waah!" a social media user wrote.

"No over the top comedy, no story revealing. Just simple and good teaser," another social media user commented.

"Comic punch funny hai, teaser dekh kar hasi aa jati hai. Mazedaar teaser hai. #JollyLLB3Teaser," read a comment.

"Superr chaotic and super fun. Make Arshad and AK sit together without dialogues and script because they just don't need it. Definitely two top entertainers," another comment read.

"Too much banger fun", "500 crore loading", "How does akshay go from kesari 2 to jolly llb 3 its crazy" were some more comments on the teaser.