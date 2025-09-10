The wait is finally over as the makers of Jolly LLB 3 released their much-anticipated courtroom drama on Wednesday. Starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the titular roles, the third instalment promises to tickle your funny bone while delivering a heart-wrenching story centred around a gripping farmer-versus-politician case.

The three-minute trailer showcases both Jollys: Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar—locked in a battle over a grave issue, using and misusing their degrees and power, while taking on corruption and the system. It also highlights their rivalry in court, each claiming to be the "real" Jolly.

Akshay's character finds himself in hot water after siding with the wrong party in a socially relevant case involving a politician and a farmer whose land is being seized, leading to intense courtroom clashes. Their relentless arguments leave Saurabh Shukla's judge character visibly exasperated.

With Akshay Kumar reeling under back-to-back flops, fans are hopeful that Jolly LLB 3 could prove to be a game-changer for his career.

Netizens are eagerly waiting for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom drama.

A user wrote, "Jolly LLB 3 trailer is giving nostalgia + hype together."

Another commented, "Classic mix of humour, courtroom drama & strong dialogues."

This is what Akshay and Arshad spoke about the film.

"Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it's not just about reviving a character; it's about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September," said Akshay, speaking about his character.

Arshad Warsi, reprising Jolly Tyagi, added that the film's highlight is its banter and comedy. He said, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay's Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it's all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us."

Jolly LLB 3 controversy

The courtroom drama Jolly LLB 3 found itself embroiled in an off-screen scandal, coming under scrutiny from several petitioners for allegedly disrespecting the judiciary. Reports claimed that the film's dialogues referred to the judge as "mamu," along with other objectionable portrayals of the court.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, and Amrita Rao. The film hits theatres on September 19.

