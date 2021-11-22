Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi has been doing phenomenal business. After crossing 150 crore club, the film is headed towards the 200 crore club. The film was one of the first ones to release after the ban was lifted and the results are for everyone to see. The theatre hungry audience has bombarded the screens to watch Rohit Shetty's cop universe project.

All is not well

However, things are not going well between the distributors of the film Reliance Entertainment and Carnival Cinemas. The screening of the film has been stopped in all Carnival Cinemas outlets. The non payment of dues is said to be the reason for distributors pulling off the film from Carnival Cinemas, says a Bollywood Hungama report. The report further states that the chain had erred on payment even before the pandemic began and was lagging behind by Rs. 1.35 cr dues.

Sooryavanshi was played at 66 properties of Carnival Cinemas. The report further goes on to share that even Diljit Dosanjh – Shehnaaz Gill's Honsla Rakh was discontinued from Carnival Cinemas owing to the non- payment of share. An ETimes report stated that the current debt of the chain is more than Rs. 700 crores. Many employees have spilled the beans on the company's unethical ways and non-payment of salaries on time.

Rohit Shetty reacts to negative character played by Muslim

"If I ask you one question... Jaikant Shikre (in Singham) was a Hindu Marathi. Then a second film came where a Hindu godman was there. Then in Simba, Durva Ranade was a Maharashtrian again. In these three, negative forces were Hindu, why isn't that a problem? If there is a terrorist who is from Pakistan, what caste will he be? It changed my point of view of a few journalists whom I used to like. That oh, they are portraying it like I have seen in brackets somebody writing bad Muslims being preached by upper-caste Hindus, which is very wrong. We never thought that way," Rohit Shetty said in an interview on being asked about the "bad" Muslims in the film.