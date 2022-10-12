Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for his disciplined and healthy lifestyle. It is no secret that B-town's Khiladi Kumar avoids late-night parties as he prefers to start his day early in the morning. In fact, the 55-year-old actor is loved by his fans for his dedication when it comes to leading a fit and healthy life. But, it seems not any more!

'Raat ho gayi, aap abhi tak soye nahin'

A recent video of the 'Raksha Bandhan' actor arriving at Ashiwin Yardi's late-night birthday party has gone viral on social media and netizens are calling him a 'hypocrite.' The video showed Akshay, wearing a hoodies and jeans, coming out of his car and posing for the paparazzi before going inside the party.

As soon as the video surfaced online, people started slamming the 'Gold' actor for showcasing a different image in front of the public. One user wrote on Twitter, "Raat Ho gayi, aap abhi tak Soye Nahin, Subah 4 baje Kaise uthoge," while another commented, "Jyada nautanki de rha h." A third user said, "Ye parti me kbse Jane lga." One comment read, "Jaldi soh jao subah me 4 baje uthna he sir."

On the work front

Earlier in most of his interviews, Akshay has always been seen talking about the advantages of sleeping early. He revealed that he sleeps by 9:30 pm and wakes up at 4 or 4:30 in the morning and he does a rigorous workout post waking up.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in 'Ram Setu' along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film will mark the actor's fifth release in 2022. Earlier this year, we saw him in 'Bachchhan Paandey', 'Prithviraj', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Cuttputlli'.