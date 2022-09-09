Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar turns a year older on September 9. The actor, popularly known as Khiladi Kumar, is considered to be one of Bollywood's best stunt men and has given us a number of hits in different genres.

From tickling our funny bones with his slapstick comedy, igniting a sense of patriotism to giving goosebumps with his action sequence, Akshay Kumar has done it all.

Akshay Kumar, who debuted in 1987 film 'Aaj', has achieved everything not because of luck but because of sheer hardwork. Khiladi's determination towards his work undoubtedly keeps his audience entertained throughout the year with a variety of movies.

It won't be wrong to say that the actor has been ruling the silver screen and millions of hearts in the truest sense. Today as the actor turns 55, let's take a look at some of his upcoming movies and get a sense of what we can expect in years to come.

Gorkha

Akshay Kumar is one of those actors who has always preferred to experiment with different characters films that has the capability to impact the lives of common people. 'Gorkha' is one of those movies where the actor will be seen essaying the character of Major General Ian Cardozo, a legendary officer in the Gorkha Regiment of the Indian Army. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film was announced in October 2021.

Ram Setu

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'Ram Setu' is an action-adventure drama that will see Akshay Kumar playing the role of an archaeologist who will be investigating whether Ram Setu is a myth or reality. The film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and is expected to release on October 24, 2022.

OMG 2- Oh My God! 2

Back in 2012, when 'Oh My God', starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, was released it created a lot of buzz. While some people criticised it, most of the audience loved it and since then there were speculations about the sequel of the film. Now, after 10 years, the franchise will be coming back with Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi and Arun Govil playing important characters. The film has been written and directed by Amit Rai.

Selfiee

Akshay Kumar is working on a Hindi remake of a Malayalam movie titled 'Driving License'. Directed by Raj Mehta, this film also stars Emraan Hashmi and will mark the first on-screen collaboration of the two actors. This year on Saif Ali Khan's birthday, which falls on August 16, Akshay Kumar announced the remake of the iconic song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' for Selfiee. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

In this project, Akshay Kumar will be joined by the youth action icon Tiger Shroff and fans can surely expect some power-packed action sequence in this one. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, this film is expected to go on floors from January 2023.

Apart from this, the actor also has a few other projects in his kitty, including Mudassar Aziz's next comic entertainer titled 'Khel Khel Mein', 'Capsule Gill' and the untitled Hindi remake of Suriya-starrer 'Soorarai Pottru'.