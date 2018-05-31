Actor Nagarjuna, who is waiting to release his next movie Officer, has quashed the rumours of a biopic on his late father Akkineni Nageswara, saying that his story is better suited for a book.

It is the season of biographical movies in Telugu film industry. Legendary actress Savitri's biopic Mahanati, which was released recently, has gone on to become a blockbuster success at the box office. The biopics of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao (NTR) and YS Rajasekhara Reddy and wrestler Kodi Rammurthy Naidu are currently in the making and there is a huge hype surrounding these films.

Of late, it was rumoured that Akkineni family is contemplating on making a biopic on ANR's life. But Akkineni Nagarjuna refuted the rumours during the promotion of his next film Officer. When asked about ANR's biopic, here's what Nagarjuna told Deccan Chronicle:

He led a very simple, beautiful, inspirational life, especially in his last few years. A biopic needs a more interesting story; it needs some downfall, which wasn't there in my father's life. Even on his last day, he said goodbye to his five kids before departing. What will we convey through his biopic — I don't know. I personally feel that his story would work better as a book.

Akkineni family is often touted as the royalty of the Telugu film industry and boasts of a large fan base, not just in India but across the globe. Many were excited following speculations of ANR's biopic, and Nagarjuna's denial has left many disappointed. It should be seen whether the actor will change his mind in future.

However, Akkineni Nagarjuna's fans are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming Officer, slated for a worldwide release on June 1. The actor has teamed up with veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who scored a blockbuster like Siva for him. They are hoping the collaboration will result in another hit.