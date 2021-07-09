Akkineni's superhero Naga Chaitanya has joined the sets of Aamir Khan's upcoming movie titled 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The movie marks Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood.

Naga Chaitanya's pictures in which he poses with Aamir Khan and the other members of Laal Singh Chaddha team have now become viral. "Grateful #Bala #LaalSinghChaddha", Naga Chaitanya tweeted a while ago.

The official social media page of Aamir Khan Productions shared, "Welcome Bala, stealer of hearts, you have already stolen ours. Love. Kiran & Aamir", by tagging Naga Chaitanya.

Laal Singh Chaddha shooting and other updates:

The latest schedule of Laal Singh Chaddha's shooting has begun. The makers are currently in the middle of a crucial schedule that is being shot in pristine spots of Ladakh.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official remake of the Hollywood film Forest Gump. This movie is bankrolled by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Production jointly. Penned by Atul Kulkarni, the film is being helmed by Advait Chandan. The enchantress- Kareena Kapoor is roped in as the female lead.

Laal Singh Chaddha is slated for its huge release during Christmas. Well, as the shoot has begun, the team would wrap up the works soon.

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming movies:

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming romantic drama titled 'Love Story' starring Sai Pallavi is all set to hit the screens soon. Helmed by Shekhar Kammula, Love Story was earlier slated for its theatrical release but got postponed due to the covid conditions.

On the other hand, Chaitanya is working under the direction of Vikram Kumar for an upcoming movie titled 'Thank You'.