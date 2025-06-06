Tollywood star Akhil Akkineni gets married to entrepreneur-artist Zainab Ravdjee in a pretty ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday, June 6, 2025. The couple had a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony among close friends and family and the internet is already flooded with pictures and videos from their big day.

For their wedding, both Akhil Akkineni and Zainab chose matching ivory silk ensembles that fit right in with the simplicity of the ceremony. Akhil wore the traditional pancha to keep it simple with respect to Telugu wedding customs, and Zainab looked resplendent in an ivory saree and diamond jewellery, appearing elegant and beautiful.

They confirmed their romance in a sweet engagement announcement on social media in November 2024, and now, they're officially starting their marital adventure together.

And the fact that it was attended by the entire Akkineni family made it that much more special. Pictures of Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni welcoming the guests with open arms and blessing the duo are making the rounds on the internet. Akhil's half-brother Naga Chaitanya and cousins Sumanth and Sushanth were also present at the celebrations.

While the video of Akhil dancing with Nagarjuna and Chaitanya during the baraat has gone viral, another highlight of the celebrations was when VJ Chandan was dancing for around eight minutes.

Nagarjuna was spotted dancing happily with his sons, and it wasn't just the guests but the fans too who were ecstatic. Another video saw an excited Sushanth A moving and grooving, soaking in the festive fervour of the day.

Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding was graced by several big names in Telugu cinema. Celebs like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, and director Prashanth Neel arrived early at the venue. Their appearance lent a touch of glam to the relatively private and tradition-centred ceremony.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab belongs to a well-reputed business family. Her father, Zulfi Ravdjee, is a prominent figure in India's construction industry, and her brother, Zain Ravdjee, leads a fast-growing renewable energy company. Contrary to her own business-oriented background, Zainab started a career as a painter and perfumer – which saw her make a name for herself for her work in India and abroad – for the love of it.

While congratulations pour in buckets on social media from well-wishers and fans, the couple charmed people with not just their romance but also the simplicity and sincerity of their wedding. Even though the official wedding portraits are still to come out, the sneak peeks have left us longing for more and more of the beautiful journey of Akhil and Zainab.