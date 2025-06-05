Akhil Akkineni to tie the knot on June 6 2025 Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni is all set to start a new phase of his life as he is getting married to his long-time girlfriend, Zainab Ravdjee, on June 6, 2025. The couple, who announced their engagement following a private ceremony in November 2024, have finally confirmed when they'll be walking down the aisle.

However, in stark contrast to his half-brother Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala, Akhil and Zainab's wedding is deemed an opulent celebration of love and life.

The wedding ceremony will be held at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which is an emotional place for the Akkineni family. The interesting part is that this is the same place where

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita got married last year. While an official word is awaited, from what we hear, the lovebirds will also host a grand reception in Jodhpur, in Rajasthan which is bejewelled with its magnificent forts and palaces.

The wedding news is already spreading like wildfire and the father of the groom, Nagarjuna Akkineni has started extending invitations to the honcho politicians and B-town biggies. The senior actor personally invited Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other dignitaries. Amala Akkineni and Zainab's parents were also present with him, highlighting the festival's personal and cultural importance.

With the Akkineni family gearing up to organise one of the grandest affairs of the season; the family members and others from the film fraternity will attend the wedding making it one of the most-coveted celebrity weddings of the year.

Who is Zainab Ravdjee?

Zainab Ravdjee is the popular artist from Mumbai. Born in Hyderabad, she is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee and has developed a great artistic career, exhibiting her work throughout India, Dubai and London.

On the other hand, Akhil Akkineni, who was last seen in the 2023 release Agent, will next be seen in Lenin alongside Sreeleela. With a new film in store and a wedding on the horizon, 2025 looks set to be a bumper year for the actor on both a personal and a professional level.