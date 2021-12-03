Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda has got a gigantic start at the Andhra and Telangana box office on the opening day. Despite the cap on ticket prices, the Tollywood flick, which was met with mixed reviews, managed to do a fantastic collection.

Akhanda First Day Collection (Break Up)

On the first day, Balakrishna-starrer has grossed Rs 6.6 crore in the Nizam region with a distributors' share of Rs 4.4 crore. In Vizag it earned a distributors' share of Rs 1.38 crore, Rs 1.05 in East Godavari region, Rs 96 lakh in West Godavari region, Rs 81 lakh in Krishna, Rs 1.87 crore in Guntur, and Rs 93 lakh Nellore.

It has grossed a total of Rs 10 crore in Andhra with a distributors' share of Rs 7 crore.

Akhanda Becomes Biggest Opener of Balakrishna

As per the trade reports, Akhanda has made a collection of Rs 20.8 crore from the two Telugu-majority states. The distributors' Gautami Putra Satakarni, which raked in Rs 9.7 crore on the first day.

Trade experts said that Akhanda recovered 40 per cent investment of distributors in Telangana on the first day itself. Whereas it has recovered 30 per cent of the investment in Balayya's stronghold Andhra.

Since last month, the Andhra government has imposed a cap on admission rates. As a result, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot exceed Rs 250, the price of tickets is capped at Rs 120 in rural areas. Also, the admission rate for economy classes on single screens is restricted at Rs 5!

It has affected the collection of Balakrishna's film, directed by Boyapati Srinu.