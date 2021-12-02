Balakrishna's Akhanda has opened to fairly positive reviews from the fans. The Telugu movie has hit the screens worldwide on Thursday, 2 December, to a massive hype.

Akhanda Releases to Massive Hype

This is the first movie of Balakrishna to hit the screens in the last two years. As a result, fans have been eagerly looking forward to the film's release. The positive response to the promos added to the hype.

Cashing in on the hype, single screens and multiplexes dedicated maximum number of screens for Akhanda. Hence, the movie has got a flying start at the box office.

Balakrishna's Biggest Opener

Trade pundits are of the view that Boyapati Srinu-directorial Akhanda has all chance of registering Balakrishna's career-best opening. His biggest opener remains Rs 9.7 crore by Gautami Putra Satakarni.

However, the biggest worry for exhibitors is the cap on the ticket price.

Impact of Cap on Ticket Price

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed a bill to further amend the AP Cinemas (Regulation) Act, 1956, making it mandatory for exhibitors to sell movie tickets only through the online booking platform, to be operated by the state Film Development Corporation. The Bill replaces an Ordinance issued on November 9.

As a result, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot exceed Rs 250, the price of tickets is capped at Rs 120 in rural areas. Also, the admission rate for economy classes on single screens is restricted at Rs 5!

Thus the new rule would take a toll on the business of Balakrishna's Akhanda.

Meanwhile, Akhanda has raked in $331,803 (Rs 2,48 cr) through premieres from 272 locations in the US. This is the biggest opening number for any Telugu cinema in North America in 2021. Also 3rd highest for Balakrishna after Gautamiputra Satakarni ($363,000 – Rs 2.71 crore) and NTR Kathanayakudu ($373,000 – Rs 74.91 crore).