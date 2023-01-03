Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's son – Prithvi Ambani's birthday bash was every bit of a gala affair. Many celebrated names of the industry were seen attending the event with their kids. Prithvi turned two and a huge birthday bash was organized for the little boy amid tight security. Mukesh Ambani was also seen entering the party with his bodyguards and security team.

Karan Johar attended the bash with his kids – Yash and Roohi. Krunal Panday was spotted with his wife. Natasa Stankovic also attended the event with her son. While Shloka opted for a flowy dress paired with a denim jacket, Akash wore a teal-coloured shirt. The theme of the b'day bash was wonderland and the whole place was decorated with blue balloons.

Radhika - Anant's engagement

The birthday party comes barely a few days after a grand party was hosted to celebrated Anant Ambani's engagement with Radhika Merchant. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and many other celebs had attended the event at Antilia.

Family issues statement

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. The engagement ceremony took place at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. "Anant and Radhika have known each other for a few years and today's ceremony commences the formal journey of their marriage in the coming months. Both families seek the blessings and good wishes of everyone for Radhika and Anant as they start their journey of togetherness," said a statement.