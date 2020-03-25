Three PLGA guerrillas, who were killed during the Sukma Maoist attack in which 17 security personnel also died, were cremated on Wednesday. During their cremation, the Maoists displayed the huge cache of weapons looted from the martyred security personnel. The weapons looted from the DRG troops included 11 AK-47 rifles, two INSAS rifles, one LMG, two UBGL, including 6 cells and 1550 live rounds. The Maoists boasted Saturday's attack and killing of security forces as the "victory of their resistance".

17 security personnel killed in an ambush by PLGA Maoists

At least 17 security personnel were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Chintagufa area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when a joint team of DRG, STF and CoBRA from Chintagufa, Burkapal and Timelwada was ambushed near Korajguda hills at around 02:30 pm. The Communist Party of India (Maoist), in a press release, claimed that 19 jawans were killed.

The jawans had gone to an operation to Elmagunda following inputs of a major congregation of Maoists from Sikma and Bijapur. The troops reached Elmagunda and were reportedly ambushed by a group of around 250 Maoists, who opened fire. The jawans retaliated and fought valliantly. 15 DRG men also sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and four of them were said to be in critical condition. The PLGA said that three of its guerrillas were also killed in the attack.

After receiving inputs of the attack, another team of around 550 men from DRG, STF and CoBra was sent to retrieve the bodies and soldiers on Sunday morning, Durgesh Awasthi, DGP Chhattisgarh said. He said that they had received intel that more than 250 Maoists from PLGA 1 and Company 2 were meeting at Elmagunda and a party was sent there to neutralise them.

The encounter between the security personnel and Maoists went on for more than five hours and several Maoists were also believed to sustained bullet injuries. "The exchange of fire went on for over five hours and our men fought valliantly. We have sent a new team of around 550 men from Burkapal and Chintagufa. They have been ordered to neutralize any Naxal presence and retrieve our men as fast as possible. We hope that some of our men are safe," he added.