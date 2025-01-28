Ajith and Vijay are two of the most popular Kollywood stars around the world. While they have been featuring in limited films as they've found new love in politics and racing, respectively, they have a mutual love and respect towards each other.

Ajith co-starred with Vijay in Rajavin Parvaiyile (1995). The film notably featured Vijay and Ajith Kumar together at an early stage of their careers in the mid-90s. Till date, this is the only film where the two actors have shared the screen together.

While they have been busy with their irrespective lives, it's the box-office war that happens between Ajith and Vijay's fans.

Now the war has come to such an extent that they claim that after superstar Rajinikanth, the position of receiving the Padma Bhushan award belongs to their respective actor. The rivalry is worsening more than before that occurred between any two heroes' fans.

All this controversy started after actor Ajith was selected for receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan, which has added fuel to this rivalry.

The Padma Awards were announced on Saturday, with several prominent individuals being honored across various fields. Among those awarded the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India, were actors Anant Nag, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, and dancer and actress Shobhana was announced.

According to the rumors, Vijay, who is into politics now, and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and the ruling DMK do not seem to have a healthy rivalry and seem like they didn't welcome his political entry.

So, they have decided to downsize Vijay's popularity, and the government made Ajith the recipient of the Padma Bhushan award. This award rivalry has been going on for ages in Kollywood.

Back when MGR and Kamal Haasan started parties in two different timelines, the Dadasaheb Phalke awards were given to Sivaji Ganesan and Rajinikanth, respectively. Now, Ajith's case seems to follow that trend.

Coming to the Ajith-Vijay feud, there was no response from Ajith's side when Vijay started his party. When Ajith won a race in Dubai, the entire Kollywood lauded him, but Vijay remained silent. Even now, after Ajith winning the Padma Bhushan, Vijay has kept silent.

This is the fan war that is taking an ugly route on social media in Tamil Nadu.