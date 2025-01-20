Tamil superstar and founder-president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay, is set to meet the people protesting against the proposed Greenfield Airport Project in Parandur on Monday.

Vijay left his Neelankarai residence this morning to interact with the protesters, who have been agitating against the airport project for more than 900 days.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at a wedding hall in Ekanapuram from noon to 1 p.m.

N. Anand, the general secretary of TVK, told the media that Vijay's sole objective is to meet with the affected people at Ekanapuram. The meeting was initially planned to be held at Ambedkar Thidal in Ekanapuram. However, due to overnight rain and restrictions imposed by the Kancheepuram police, the venue was shifted to the wedding hall.

The proposed greenfield airport at Parandur has become a contentious issue, with local residents and farmers expressing concerns over the project's potential environmental and social impacts.

The villagers argue that the project, which requires the acquisition of 5,746 acres across 20 villages, will destroy fertile agricultural land and eco-sensitive water bodies, threatening their livelihoods.

Residents of Ekanapuram, one of the largest affected villages, have been at the forefront of the protests. They have boycotted gram sabha meetings, and elections, and have even passed resolutions demanding the project's cancellation. The Union government announced Parandur as the airport site in August 2022, and the project is expected to be completed by 2028. However, opposition to the airport has been growing steadily.

Despite the Tamil Nadu Revenue Department's assurances that land acquisition will proceed only after consultations with the affected communities, the villagers remain resolute in their resistance. On the Pongal day, two TVK state office-bearers, Jagannathan and Ayyanathan, visited Ekanapuram and identified five acres of land for organizing the gathering.

Vijay's planned visit is seen as an effort to lend support to the villagers and amplify their concerns. The police have frequently restricted access to the protesting villages, erecting barricades and checking vehicles to prevent outsiders from entering.

Protest marches organised by groups such as the BJP, PMK, Puthiya Thamizhagam, and the anti-corruption group Arappor Iyakkam have been either denied or revoked.

Vijay's visit is expected to attract significant media attention and bolster TVK's public traction. It also has the potential to influence the political narrative surrounding the issue. For the villagers, his visit could serve as a morale booster in their continued opposition to the project.

