Lot has been said and reported about Ajith Kumar's next movie after Valimai. The names of many directors have been associated with it and yet another filmmaker is reportedly in talks with him. Well, it is none other than Sudha Kongara, who was rumoured to be in discussion with Vijay for a movie, recently.

Sudha Kongara to direct Ajith?

Rumours have been doing rounds that Sudha Kongara had approached Ajith Kumar for her next movie. It will take off once she wraps up her latest movie Soorai Pottru. Now, sources close to the actor have revealed that the actor has not locked in his next.

In fact, Ajith Kumar's prime focus has been Valimai. However, he has met a lot of directors and heard a lot of stories. Notably, director duo Pushkar-Gayathri of Vikram Vedha fame has approached him.

Mankatha 2 on Cards?

Ajith was also considering teaming up with Venkat Prabhu, possibly for Mankatha 2. Nonetheless, nothing has been confirmed yet. The unexpected break due to the lock-down across the country due to Coronavirus outbreak has given him a lot of time to think about his future projects.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Valimai has come to a standstill due to the lockdown. After filming major portions at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, the team had planned to shoot an action sequence along with a few scenes in Spain, but the team cancelled their plans following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The action thriller is scheduled for release on Diwali, but is is not sure whether the unexpected delay would have an impact on it. The Boney Kapoor-produced film is directed by H Vinoth.

On the other hand, Soorarai Pottru was supposed to release this summer, but will now be delayed for the aforementioned reason.