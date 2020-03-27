Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in Telangana, Allu Arjun decided to step out like any common man, and pick groceries. The actor was stopped in a supermarket in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, while he was picking up essentials to stock up during the 21-day lockdown. Also, as a responsible citizen, he wore a mouth mask too. But people were still able to recognise him, because it was Allu Arjun!

A picture of the actor from the supermarket surfaced social media. The actor has paid salaries in advance to all their domestic helpers, his personal assistants, bodyguards and other workers, with additional payment, as he believes everyone deserves care and good health during this time of quarantine.

So the actor drove himself to the store to as he didn't want to his wife and kids to step out from the house, he himself decided to pick up some daily-use essentials for his family. Fans of the actor were super excited to see him there, while a few of them still couldn't believe that it was the actor who was shopping along with them.

On the work front, Allu Arjun had to begin shooting for Sukumar's next. The actor and director duo is teaming up for the third time after Aarya and Aarya 2. In the latest video the actor shared on Instagram, it is visible that Bunny will be sporting a rugged and rustic avatar in the film.

He will be seen playing a lorry driver in the film which is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling in the forests of Nallamala. Vijay Sethupathi is playing the antagonist in the film which will go on floors only after the lockdown is over and things fall in place.