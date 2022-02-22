Valimai, the most expected film of Tamil Super Star Ajith Kumar, will be hitting theatres on February 24. Ajith will portray the role of a cop in the movie backed by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

The trailer of Valimai takes us inside the world of a police officer who has been relocated to Chennai. The cop is then assigned a case involving 6000 heists. In the action-drama, Kartikeya Gummakonda is playing the role of the lead antagonist. The soundtrack is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Why should you not miss Valimai in Theatres?? Here are the reasons!

Ajith Kumar: The crowd puller

Ajith Kumar is one of the most popular actors in South India's Tamil-language film industry, with a fan base that spans across the country. Valimai reunites the actor with director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, with whom he previously collaborated on the 2019 smash "Ner Konda Paarvai."

The teaser of Valimai strongly indicates that Ajith Kumar is back in action, and he will enthrall the audiences with high-octane action sequences.

Director H. Vinoth: The craftsman

The movie trailer begins with an action scene that resembles a sequence from director H Vinoth's 2017 film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru.

Vinoth is one of those directors who is known for presenting movies with an uncompromising cinematic language, and audiences expect the same magic in Valimai as well.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's musical

Yuvan Shankar Raja is one of the most brilliant music directors in the Indian film industry. Known for composing music of all genres, he is widely considered a musician in tuning background scores. Yuvan's BGM is undoubtedly another major factor that could draw audiences to the theaters.

Antagonist Kartikeya Gummakonda

Kartikeya Gummakonda is a budding young actor in Tollywood with a great career ahead of him.

Kartikey Gummakonda, who built a name for himself as a hero with films like 'RX100,' has made his Tamil debut in Kaithi. A fierce antagonist with a strong physical appearance opposite Ajith could literally take audiences to a deadly ride.

The unquestionable theater effect

Valimai's release was originally scheduled for January 13 but was postponed due to the Covid third wave, which came as a disappointment to theatre owners looking for a resurgence during Pongal week.

And now, as Valimai is arriving on screen, fans are all excited to celebrate the arrival of Ajith Kumar on screen. If you are a film buff, you should watch the movie FDFS, as it will offer you a real treat with Ajith fans.