The countdown has started for the release of Ajith Kumar's Valimai, the first biggie to hit the screens in 2022. The movie, which was scheduled for release in January for Pongal, is ready to release worldwide on Thursday, 24 February.

Even as the fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Valimai, here comes the first review of the film. Well, not from a critic or a fan, but from the hero of the film himself! Yes, Ajith Kumar himself is reportedly impressed with the final outcome of the movie and he has patted the back of director H Vinoth.

Indeed, the quality of the movie made Ajith ask the makers to dub the film in multiple languages. Director H Vinoth has revealed this piece of information in an interview.

"Ajith sir told me, 'I feel proud to have done this film. I'm going to screen this film for my mom and dad, and my family, as I feel like a proud son after having made this film.' He has screened it for them, and it was only after seeing their response that our producer decided to release it in a big way in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada," Chennai Times quote H Vinoth as saying.

H Vinoth claimed that Valimai is not just another commercial potboiler but a family entertainer that deals with social issues. "It is a film that one should watch with their family." he stated.

Meanwhile, the movie is set for big release in its home territory of Tamil Nadu. After long time, a movie is ready to have early morning shows across the state and the makers have decided to have the first show as early as 4 am on Thursday.

Valimai has united producer Boney Kapoor and director H Vinoth for the second time after Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of hit Bollywood flick Pink. My first south film as a full-fledged producer, Nerkonda Paarvai, was with Ajith. We were both very satisfied with the response, and began working on Valimai. We felt comfortable working with each other and we are now going to do our third film together," the producer told the daily in an interview.

Boney Kapoor hailed Ajith's simplicity. He also said that Thala is "modest, sincere and very focused". "It is very rare to find a hero who is possessed by the project he has in hand," he adds.