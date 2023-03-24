On Friday morning, fans and fraternity woke up to the news of maverick director Pradeep Sarkar who has directed films like Parineeta, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag, Lafange Parinde, Mardaani, and Helicopter. While the fraternity was reeling from the loss of an ace director. It was reported that Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani passed away in his sleep at his residence in Chennai on March 24. He was 84.

Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam Mani passes away; fans and fraternity pay tribute

According to reports, he died due to age-related causes. He was cremated at Chennai's Besant Naga Crematorium. The 'Veeram' star confirmed his father's demise through an official statement.

"Our father, P.S. Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke four years ago. We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades," the statement read.

He is known to everyone. He is even known to visit every home occasionally.



Yet, he gets treated as a stranger, with surprise.



One of his names: Yama



He came by early this morning.



My Dad was 84.#perspective — S. Anil Kumar (@aktxt) March 24, 2023

PS Mani's funeral will be a family affair, the statement reiterated something that had been reported in the Tamil media earlier. "His last rites will be a family affair. We trust that all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible," the statement concluded

Reportedly, police have been deployed at his residence for support and additional security.

Official statement from Actor Ajith Kumar and his brothers about the passing away of their father..#RIPPSManiSir pic.twitter.com/ITqySzzhBc — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 24, 2023

Ajith's fan club page shared a statement from the family. It read, "Our father, PS Mani, passed away in the early hours of this morning, in his sleep, after a long illness. He was 85. We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago."

Deepest Condolences To THALA Ajith And to His Family ?



His Father Mr.P.S.Mani Sir who passed away earlier today...



Stay Strong Dear #AjithKumar.. pic.twitter.com/XhJD0PrGcj — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) March 24, 2023

Just In - Actor Vijay visits #AjithKumar's house to express his condolence. pic.twitter.com/vaw79Fdw11 — Studio Flicks (@StudioFlicks) March 24, 2023

Ajith's fan club pages e paid heartfelt condolences to megastar Ajith Kumar. Fans and netizens extended their support by sharing throwback clips and images of Ajith and Mani with the hashtag.

Stat Strong #AjithKumar along with heart emoji.

Kollywood mourns the loss of the veteran

Actor Sarath Kumar tweeted, "My deepest condolences to dear #Ajith and to his family, friends, relatives, and well-wishers for the loss of his father. May his soul rest in peace (sic)."

Deepest condolences to #AjithKumar sir and his family upon the passing away of his father Mr Subramaniam. May the departed rest in peace #omshanthi ? — Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) March 24, 2023

We may have a thousand differences of opinion, when someone is in trouble, he is the one who shares that trouble, a real man

That is #ThalapathyVijay fans



Stat Strong #AjithKumar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMEaCvq12Q — ????? (@Rocky_VJ_) March 24, 2023

Actor Sakshi Aggarwal tweeted, "My deep condolences to #AjithKumar sir & family! May god give them strength to overcome this loss (sic)."

My deepest condolences to Mr. Ajith Kumar and his family during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the memories you shared with your loved one, and may they rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1nbB1lnGye — GM Sundar (@GMSundar_) March 24, 2023

Actor Prasanna sir and Mirchi Siva sir paying last respect to Subramaniam sir ??#RipSubramaniam #Subramaniam sir pic.twitter.com/dbS5WSKy31 — ? Ajith Kumar?Fan (@thala_speaks) March 24, 2023

About P Subramaniam

P Subramaniam was a Malayali, hailing from the district of Palakkad in Kerala. He married Mohini, a Sindhi. They had three sons, Ajith, Anup, and Anil. Anup Kumar is an investment banker, while Anil Kumar, an IIT Madras alumnus, is an entrepreneur.

Ajith Kumar was seen in Valimai which also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya, and Gurbani Judge. The film was released in 2022.