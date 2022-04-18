Eminent Odia musician and Padma Shri awardee Prafulla Kar passed away here on Sunday night. He was 83.

According to family sources, Kar breathed his last at his residence at Satya Nagar in Bhubaneswar city. He was suffering from old-age related health issues.

His last rites will be performed on Monday at Puri Swargadwar with full state honours. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked two ministers Pratap Jena and Samir Ranajn Dash to remain present during the funeral at Puri.

Born in 1939, Kar was survived by his wife Manorama and three children. He was a master musician, singer, lyricist, writer and columnist. He was awarded with Padma Shri in 2015 for his contribution to the field of art and music.

Kar scored music for over 70 Odia movies and voiced for numerous movies, albums and radio programmes. He became a household name in Odisha for his song, 'Kamala Desha Rajakumara'.

After getting this sad news, people from different walks of life thronged his house to pay last respect to the departed soul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Governor Geneshi Lal, CM Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister Dharemndra Pradhan and many eminent personalities paid condolences on his demise.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Prafulla Kar Ji. He will be remembered for his pioneering contribution to Odia culture and music. He was blessed with a multifaceted personality and his creativity was reflected in his works. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Terming Kar's demise "end of an era" in the Odia music industry, Patnaik said he will remain in the hearts of people forever for his unique musical composition.