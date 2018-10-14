There was a semblance of a fight from the West Indies, but then it all tapered off. Jason Holder starred with the bat and then again sliced through the Indian order with a 5-wicket haul, but a collapse in the second innings saw the match hurtle towards the end.

At one point during the second day, India were in a spot of bother when they had lost 4 wickets and were still adrift of the Windies total. However, a century stand between Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant ensured that they sail past Windies and despite the collapse on the third morning, India pulled ahead by 56 runs.

'Wanted to bat long'

"It was good fun (on the partnership with Pant), I was trying to control him yesterday, but it was hard. We knew one good partnership would put them (West Indies) down. It was good that he played within himself," Ajinkya Rahane said after the match.

It was a crucial innings for India's vice-captain as he was struggling to get runs and although this particular innings was not entirely fluent, it should keep him in good shape when he walks out to bat against Australia.

"I wanted to bat long, this innings helped me a lot. I wanted to create some good habits, just wanted to spend some time, he spoke.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, was far more expressive and played with exuberance, but then missed out on his century. Similar to Rajkot, he fell on 92 but has given a glimpse of his ability and the trait of being consistent.

"It has been a good experience for me playing Test cricket. The team is very helpful, everyone is helping me to grow in terms of batting and keeping. I think about that only a little (on missing out of his ton), I need to convert these into hundreds in the future. My goal is to keep playing for a long time for the country," the young wicket-keeper said after the match.