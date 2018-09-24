Bigg Boss 7 wild-card entrant Ajaz Khan on Monday came out in support of the labourers, who serve as the delivery boys for online ordering and food delivery companies like Foodpanda and Zomato. The actor hit the streets along with the workers to protest against the owners of the online food for giving a pay cut on their negotiated salary.

In an attempt to bring justice to the victims, Khan went live on Facebook to make his fans aware about the hardships of the delivery boys and how they had been eluded from their basic needs and human rights.

The victims can be seen sharing their ordeal with Khan. They accused the owners of Foodpanda and Zomato for cutting their salary by showing less working hours even after they had fulfilled them. They even knocked the doors of the Mumbai Police to fight against the mistreatment they had to face but all their complaints were in vain.

After listening to their problems, Khan has now urged the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mumbai Police to extend help and bring justice to the victims.

Check out the video here: