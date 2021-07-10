Ajay Devgn is a difficult man to recognize with his transformation. The actor was seen sporting a grey-bearded, salt-and-pepper look. The look is said to be for his upcoming film – Thank God. Ajay Devgn was seen in this new look for Indra Kumar's next. Devgn's new look went viral soon after the picture first appeared on Instagram.

Ajay Devgn's trainer Gautam was the first one to share the picture with him. Social media has been divided over Devgn's new look. There are people for and against his new look. While many are in love with his new, graceful look. Many find him looking too old for his age. Fans soon thronged on the Instagram post and left comments on the picture.

Netizens react to Ajay's new look

"Wow! Now he is look royal!", said one user.

"Dashing and graceful," opined another.

"He's the actual King," another added.

On the other hand, there were some negative comments as well. One person wrote, "He looks too old like this".

Another wrote about the actor, "Not his time yet to leave hair grey".

"Hope this is just for a film and would get back to his original self after that," said another.

Thank God

Thank God is a comedy flick that stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. Ajay Devgn recently announced the arrival of his film Bhuj The Pride of India on OTT. The film would be streamed on Disney+Hotstar on August 13. The film is based on the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Apart from this, Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is also scheduled to release this year.