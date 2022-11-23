Another day, another big revelation by Suneel Darshan. In the last few days, the revelations and claims made by director Suneel Darshan have left the internet buzzing. After some shocking secrets behind Akshay Kumar's equation with Priyanka Chopra and his alleged "god complex", Suneel Darshan has revealed that Ajay Devgn's family didn't want Kajol to pursue acting after marriage.

Suneel Darshan's claims

Yes, you read that right. The Janwar director has revealed that he was informed of the same by Kajol's mother, Tanuja. "Kajol was supposed to do the role that eventually went to Shilpa Shetty in the film Jaanwar. She was locked for it, to be honest, verbally locked. But we got to know later.." he told Bollywood Hungama.

The Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya director went on to add, "One day, Tanuja ji called me to her house and broke the news. She said, 'You know, she's getting married, and they don't want her to pursue a career'. I said no problem, it had been a pleasure, they had been very nice to me."

Kajol's take on career after marriage

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. While Kajol continued to work in films, her films became infrequent. However, Kajol has always maintained that she wanted to be at home and give the time and attention to her kids, which she thought was paramount.

"It was the right thing for me to do at that point of time. I had been already working for around eight and a half to nine years. So, I was ready to kind of calm down on my work front and kind of take it easier. I assumed that I would get married and do one film a year. I'll be happier and be more settled," Kajol had once said in an interview.