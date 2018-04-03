Celebrities often get trolled on social media for reasons beyond their understanding and Ajay Devgn is the latest to fall victim to it.

The Raid actor, who turned 49 on Monday, April 2, is currently in Paris celebrating his birthday with family. He shared a few pictures on Instagram from his vacation.

While many showered the actor with birthday wishes, a SpotboyE report said that a few followers posted angry comments for one of the pictures.

You may wonder why would they do that.

In the picture, Ajay is seen holding a cigarette while posing along with his seven-year-old son Yug. Internet users who noticed the cigarette in Devgn's hand, slammed him for smoking while standing next to the child.

According to the report, one of the users commented, "But sir it's bad habit to smoke in front of kids", while another posted, "sir I can see a cigarette in your hand. Sir you're role model for so many young ppl please avoid cigarettes in front of kids."

However, International Business Times couldn't independently verify the comments as they have been apparently deleted at the time of writing this report.

Before & After. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

While some reports last year claimed that the actor's wife Kajol made him quit smoking, this picture picture says otherwise.

In an interview, Ajay Devgn, while speaking about his son, said: ''I love spending time with Yug, irrespective of whether Kajol is shooting or not shooting for a film. That's what I anyway do when I pack up for the day. I go home and spend my time with Yug. Now that my daughter Nysa is in Singapore, most of my time is spent with him, and that's all I do.''

The Devgn family seems to be having a great time in Paris as they have more than one reason to celebrate. Apart from his birthday, the actor's last release, Raid, received well appreciation from critics and audience. The movie is expected to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club soon.