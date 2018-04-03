National Award winner actor Ajay Devgn turned 49, April 2. And the actor decided to spend some quality family time with his family and celebrate his birthday in the city of love, Paris. Ajay also shared photos of his trip on his Instagram handle. In one picture he is seen all smiles for the camera along with his wife, kids - Nysa, and Yug.

Actors Vatsal Seth and Ishita Dutta who are close friends of the actor couple were also part of the celebrations. Devgn captioned the picture: "Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris (Birthday Parties in Paris)" Take a look at some pictures here:

Fêtes d'anniversaire à Paris. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 9:14am PDT

Devgn also shared an adorable photo with his son Yug. The actor shared two photos. In one of the pics Yug is seen grumpy and in the second picture, he seems elated as he has a bag of candies in his hand. Ajay captioned the picture: Before & After.

Before & After. A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Apr 2, 2018 at 7:23am PDT

In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, Ajay Devgn said: ''I love spending time with Yug, irrespective of whether Kajol is shooting or not shooting for a film. That's what I anyway do when I pack up for the day. I go home and spend my time with Yug. Now that my daughter Nysa is in Singapore, most of my time is spent with him, and that's all I do.''

Nysa is currently studying in Singapore. When a leading daily asked Kajol about how difficult it was for her to send her daughter away for higher studies, she said: "It's really difficult for any parent to be separated from your children, but at the end of the day, it's for their own good. It was very, very tough for me, but not as tough as it was probably for Ajay because I have myself studied in a boarding school away from home. Even my mom (veteran actor Tanuja) and sister (Tanishaa Mukerji) have studied in boarding schools... As parents, we have to do such things throughout our lives... things that are beneficial to them, even though it is painful for us,"

The Devgn family is surely enjoying themselves to the fullest not as it is time for double celebrations for the Devgn family. Not only it was Ajay's birthday but his last outing Raid has received a lot of positive response from the viewers as well as critics and it expected soon to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.