Kajol is back with yet another spine-chilling supernatural thriller. On Thursday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, and R. Madhavan unveiled the gripping trailer of their upcoming film MAA, which is all set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Several photos and videos from the trailer launch have already gone viral across social media platforms.

At the event, Kajol and Ajay Devgn interacted warmly with the media and answered a range of questions. In a candid moment, Ajay revealed that he had hoped their daughter, Nysa Devgan, would portray Kajol's on-screen daughter in the film. However, she declined the offer.

When asked directly whether he had considered casting Nysa in the film, Ajay responded, "She is not interested in this kind of work."

Kajol, too, has previously spoken about Nysa's disinterest in acting, sharing that her daughter hasn't shown much inclination toward joining the film industry.

Meanwhile, Nysa, who is often in the limelight and frequently papped with social media influencer Orry, has long been under public scrutiny, though she has maintained her privacy when it comes to career choices.

About Nysa Devgan

Nysa is the eldest child of Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She completed her early education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later pursued higher studies at the United World College of South East Asia in Singapore.

About the MAA Trailer

The trailer introduces Kajol as a fiercely protective mother who transforms into a goddess-like force, channelling the wrath of Kali, to combat an age-old demonic curse rooted in fear, blood, and betrayal.

The gripping trailer opens with a tense sequence: Kajol is seen driving through a dense forest with her daughter, who suddenly complains of pain. Without warning, a mysterious figure crashes into their car window, pulling them into the eerie village of Chandanpur.

As the two try to adapt to the unsettling surroundings, Kajol warns her daughter not to step outside without her permission. She soon learns of a cursed tree, believed to be haunted by evil spirits. Ronit Roy's character reveals that several young girls have mysteriously disappeared from the village in recent months.

When Kajol discovers that her daughter is next in line to be sacrificed in order to break the curse, she unleashes her inner strength and maternal instinct, declaring war on the dark forces that threaten her child.

Needless to say, MAA promises a thrilling blend of mythology, mystery, and maternal power that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Alongside Kajol, the film stars Ronit Bose Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Jitin Gulati. The movie also features a special cameo by Shaitaan actor R. Madhavan.