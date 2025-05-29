Bollywood's self-proclaimed Queen of Cannes, Urvashi Rautela, is once again making headlines with her latest Instagram post.

Recently, Urvashi met Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. On Thursday, she shared two selfies with the Oscar-winning star, claiming that DiCaprio called her "the Queen of Cannes." Yes, you read that right!

In the pictures, Urvashi is seen smiling while Leonardo flashes a thumbs-up gesture. Alongside the photos, she captioned the post: "When Leonardo DiCaprio calls you the Queen of Cannes! Thank you, Leo... now that's a Titanic compliment."

However, the internet was quick to react. Netizens flooded the comments section, mocking the post and joking about DiCaprio's expressions in the pictures.

Orry, who happens to be Urvashi's close friend, wrote in the comments section, "What do u mean when he calls u queen of Cannes ??? U r the queen of cannes what else is he meant to u ?? Didi ?? Bhenjiii??? Urvashi Baiiii??"

A user wrote, "Does Leo know that he called you the queen of Cannes??!!"

Another comment read, "Did he compliment you for Daku Maharaj and Dabidi Dibidi."

Another troll wrote, "Only 90s people know him. Isne car me rose ke sath kand karke titanic duba di thi..."

One fan wrote, 'Is he aware of your temple.."

"If self-obsession were a person," read another comment.

Urvashi Rautela became the talk of the town after making an OTT appearance on Day 1 of the Cannes Film Festival. She opted for a vibrant multi-coloured outfit paired with a quirky parrot-shaped clutch.

However, the actor also suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction. While attending the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto in a black gown, fans noticed a small tear near her underarm, which quickly drew attention online.