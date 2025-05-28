Alia Bhatt made a stylish debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, turning heads on the red carpet. Soon after, she jetted off to Spain to attend the wedding of her best friend, Tanya Saha Gupta, and David Angelov. Several photos and videos of Alia dancing as a bridesmaid and enjoying the celebrations with her friends have since gone viral.

It's not just the dance video, numerous clips and images from the pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on social media. While Tanya looked radiant as the bride, Alia brought an extra touch of glamour to the wedding.

On Tuesday, a video from one of the pre-wedding ceremonies emerged on X (formerly Twitter), showing Alia dressed in a vibrant multi-colored lehenga paired with a mustard yellow blouse. She completed the look with a purple bandanna, dark sunglasses, and effortless charm.

In another set of photos and videos shared by fan accounts, Alia was seen posing with the bride and their friends. She wore a white embellished bralette, a matching white blazer, and a cream skirt. Her hair was tied in a bun, and she accessorised with a necklace, sunglasses, and a chic handbag.

However, Alia's bandanna and tied-up hairstyle sparked mixed reactions online. Some social media users speculated that something might be wrong with her hair.

One user commented, "She is looking bad, old..."

While another questioned, "What has happened to her hair? Why the champu look?"

Despite the online chatter, Alia left fashion watchers speechless with her red carpet looks. For her Day One appearance at Cannes, she wore a Schiaparelli gown styled by Rhea Kapoor. For the closing ceremony, she stunned in a custom-made Gucci saree, the brand's first-ever made-to-order saree.

Since her debut at Cannes, Alia has been sharing stunning behind-the-scenes videos from her appearances.

As a L'Oréal ambassador attending the 78th edition of the festival, Alia spoke about her inspiration for walking the red carpet. "I, for one, have actually grown up watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walk the carpet in all her glory and really representing India on this global stage. It was always such a huge inspiration. So it really feels very nice, like a pinch-me moment to be here. And it's actually really lovely energy."

Work front

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She is also set to appear in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film, a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, is scheduled for release on December 25 and features Sharvari as well.