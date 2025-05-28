On May 21, television actor Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that his wife, actress Dipika Kakar, has been diagnosed with a tennis ball-sized tumour in her liver. On Tuesday, Dipika also took to social media to confirm that the tumour is malignant and that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 cancer.

In an emotional note, Dipika recounted the series of events that led to the diagnosis of her illness. She expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received from fans and well-wishers.

Dipika wrote, "As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us. Walking into the hospital for pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver, and then finding out that the tumour is second-stage malignant (cancerous), it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen and experienced."

She added, "I am all positive, determined to face this and walk out stronger, InshAllah! With my entire family by my side and all the love and prayers pouring in from all of you, I will sail through this too."

Fans and friends from the industry, including those close to Dipika and Shoaib, took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery.

Dipika and Shohaib took to their vlog and shared that she is battling cancer

Shoaib and Dipika also addressed the matter in a vlog, reassuring their followers that the cancer is currently limited to the liver and has not spread to any other part of her body.

Last week, Dipika was hospitalised after experiencing a high fever and persistent stomach pain. Shoaib shared that she also had a cold and a cough, which delayed her surgery. He explained that Dipika initially took medication for the pain, but as it worsened, she underwent a series of scans. These revealed a large tumour in the left lobe of her liver.

Shoaib said in the vlog, "Our doctor asked us to visit again. When we met him, he recommended a CT scan, which showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is quite large, about the size of a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us."

Following the diagnosis, doctors conducted additional tests to assess the severity of the condition. Initially, no cancerous cells were detected. However, subsequent evaluations confirmed the malignancy.