Actor Hina Khan, currently undergoing treatment for stage 3 breast cancer, has taken a spiritual detour amid her health battle by attending a session of the Art of Living in Bengaluru. Accompanied by her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, Hina is seeking peace and healing through spirituality.

The couple joined several other celebs, including actor Vikrant Massey and Madhu Chopra, the mother of global star Priyanka Chopra. Hina shared glimpses from her serene weekend on Instagram, including pictures with fellow attendees Sheetal, Vikrant, and Madhu. One particularly touching photo features Hina and Rocky posing alongside Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the founder of the Art of Living Foundation.

A video from the event has gone viral, capturing a heartfelt moment when Hina and Rocky asked Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, "Have you ever been in love?" Gurudev responded with a gentle smile, saying: "I have always been in love... not that I got heartbroken and then came here. It's not that way. Never got heartbroken. I am sitting here and healing and fixing people who come here for guidance."

While some found the conversation light-hearted. Many netizens criticised the couple, calling the question inappropriate and disrespectful during a spiritual discourse. Social media users slammed Hina and Rocky for what they called a "frivolous" and "irrelevant" question directed at a spiritual leader.

A user wrote, "Yeh dono paapi unmarried live-in relationship mein rehne wale lovers kyu kisi baba ke pass gaye hue hai.." (You're sitting with a spiritual master, not a celebrity you interview for gossip.)

Another mentioned, "Is this the question to ask to a saint.."

The third one wrote, "Have some respect for the setting and the person you're speaking to.."

Sharing the pictures, Hina wrote, "We all had different reasons to be there, we all had different callings. But once we got together, it was like a big family. We learned how to meditate, we learned how to activate our inner peace and power, we also unlearned the old ways and undid the old shackles. We enjoyed with each other, grew with each other and became friends with each other."

"Thank you, my dear Neetu @neetumahaveerjain and bhaiya for thinking of us and calling us there and looking after us. Thank you to each one of you for contributing to make this trip a forever happy song. You all made it unforgettable. @artofliving taught us all to look for inner peace, self discovery, to live in the moment and much much more," she added.

Sheetal Thakur also shared a post on Instagram, showcasing several moments from the session, including a meeting with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

"Left the world behind for a while and found stillness in its purest form. A few days at the ashram and my soul feels lighter. Can't thank the entire team of the ashram enough for showering us with so much love, warmth and grace. This truly felt like homecoming," she wrote.