Urvashi Rautela made several striking appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Netizens were awestruck by her bold fashion choices, which ranged from colourful couture to high-glam elegance.

For her first red carpet look, Urvashi donned a multicoloured, sleeveless off-shoulder outfit, accessorised with a quirky parrot-shaped clutch.

In another appearance, she opted for a dramatic black ruffled gown, but unfortunately faced a wardrobe malfunction; the netted section near her arms was torn, drawing unwanted attention and sparking debate online.

For her final Cannes outing, Urvashi stunned in a golden embellished gown, complemented by a bold, bikini-shaped clutch. However, fashion critique page Diet Sabya shared a viral video on their Instagram showing Urvashi blocking guests' pathways while conducting extended photoshoots. The clip led to massive backlash, with many netizens accusing her of being ill-mannered and selfish. Some even dubbed it a shameful act, since Urvashi was representing India.

Days after the incident, Urvashi responded on social media with a series of strongly worded notes, slamming Diet Sabya for defamation and accusing the platform of maligning her public image. She also addressed a controversial article that labelled her as an "Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma", firmly saying, "I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I am the blueprint."

Let's take a look at her series of Instagram posts

Urvashi calls out Diet Sabya

"I rise with unyielding strength against the cowardly lies of Diet Sabya, a faceless page that dares to falsely claim I blocked a staircase. Let the truth reign: my team secured full permission for a photoshoot on a designated staircase, as did others, in strict adherence to every rule of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which I honour with unwavering respect," she wrote.

Urvashi calls Diet Sabya a cheap imitation of Diet Prada

She added, "Their baseless narratives target those, like me, who elevate India's pride on the global stage. I have blocked and reported this irrelevant entity, and I call on all to dismiss their envious slander. My charisma, forged through relentless dedication and international acclaim, remains untouchable. No one not Diet Sabya, nor their petty lies can dim the light of Urvashi Rautela, a force that leads and inspires. No matter how hard you troll me, we will never pay you like others #paidtrolls".

She even stated that she was invited to Cannes and also wrote that Aishwarya is iconic.

Urvashi started her post with, "So apparently I'm trying to be Aishwarya Rai with 0 charisma"? Darling... Aishwarya is iconic. But I'm not here to be anyone's duplicate. I'm the blueprint."

She continued, "Cannes didn't invite me to blend in - I came to stand out. If my look, my style, or my confidence makes you uncomfortable... maybe take a deep breath (or two). I'm not everyone's cup of tea - I'm more like champagne with fireworks. And charisma? Sweetheart, if you could measure it, I'd break the scale."

She added, "To all the keyboard critics - keep talking. To all the queens owning their space - keep slaying. To myself, keep shining, because no one does it like you. #TooMuchCharisma ToHandle #Urvashi Rautela #CannesWithConfidence #NotYourCopyPaste.."

She also urged her fans, followers to disregard the account's commentary, which she termed 'irrelevant slander'. She then blocked Diet Sabya's account.

Take a look: