A video of few people being involved in a brawl in Delhi has been widely shared. Soon after the video went viral, many reports started claiming that it was Ajay Devgn who was involved in this fight at Aerocity in Delhi. Social media went berserk with how 'Ajay Devgn' was beaten up at a fight in Delhi in full public view.

What happened?

The video, which has since gone viral, shows two groups clashing with each-other. One person is seen badly thrashed by the members of the other group. People started claiming that the man in the video, who resembled Ajay Devgn, was actually the actor himself. The brawl ensued over cars brushing each-other and a case has been registered of road rage.

Ajay Devgn's team issues statement

"Post the promotion of Tanhaji--The Unsung Warrior in January 2020, Actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has not visited Delhi. So media reports of a brawl involving the superstar outside a Delhi pub are absolutely baseless and untrue. We request news agencies and media to please note that Mr Devgn has been in Mumbai the entire time shooting for Maidaan, MayDay and Gangubai Kathiawadu and he hasn't set foot in the Capital in 14 months. Request all media to please cross-check before putting out anything. Spokesperson to Mr Ajay Devgn."

Ajay Devgn clarifies

Even Ajay Devgn had to come on social media and clarify that the whole thing of claims of him being beaten up in the video was incorrect. He said, "Some 'doppelgänger' of mine seems to have got into trouble. I've been getting concerned calls. Just clarifying, I've not traveled anywhere. All reports regarding me being in any brawl are baseless. Happy Holi."