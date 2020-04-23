The Coronavirus lockdown continues with an indefinite end in sight. The Government of India launched the Arogya Setu app to track COVID-19 news and infections. This app is meant to help citizens access information and also stay alert about the spread and their own susceptibility to the virus.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn appreciated Prime Minister Modi on developing the app and likened it to 'personal bodyguard'. The actor's appreciation caught the attention of the PM who responded by saying that was an accurate description of what the app was meant to do.

Ajay Devgn calls Arogya Setu a 'personal bodyguard'

The number of Coronavirus cases in the country has been on a steady rise despite efforts to contain the spread and this has got the Government on its toes. Recently, the Government also launched the Arogya Setu app which is meant to help the citizens stay informed and track the virus during the lockdown. It also helps the citizen identify whether they are vulnerable and whether they are unknowingly coming in contact with the virus.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has been very vocal so far about his views on the situation in the country. He has also been sharing posts on awareness, government information and making appeals to the public on behalf of the medical personnel and the Government.

The actor wrote on Twitter, "Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi for creating a personal bodyguard for every Indian to fight COVID-19. #SetuMeraBodyguard hai aur aapka bhi." The actor even shared a video endorsing the app.

In response to his tweet, PM Narendra Modi replied, "Well said @ajaydevgn. Aarogya Setu protects us, our family and the nation. Download the App and strengthen the fight against COVID-19."

The actor had recently condemned the attacks on medical workers, that's been a mounting issue in the country lately.