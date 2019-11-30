Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty are coined as terrific duo and together as actor-director they have given some of the best films. Who can forget their camaraderie in all the four instalments of Golmaal series. This franchise is one of the most loved series amongst the audience.

As per reports, "The duo has now finally confirmed their return with the 5th Installment, Golmaal FIVE!" And after hearing this we can't contain our excitement.

Speaking about the franchise, Ajay Devgn said, "Rohit and I have discussed and there are concrete plans on taking the series ahead. The franchise is not only the longest-running one in Hindi cinema, it also happens to be one of my favorites because like we said in one of our earliest films in this series, it's fun unlimited."

As Rohit is busy with Sooryavanshi's release along with Farah Khan, his assistant directors are ready to be launched as directors under his own production house.

The script of Golmaal FIVE is already locked and Rohit will start shooting for it after he completes his production ventures. With this installment, Golmaal will become the first Bollywood franchise to have a run of five films.

Rohit and Ajay have successfully collaborated on 10 films in the past and are equally excited about presenting this one to their audience.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Reliance Entertainment, the film will be hit the screens next year.