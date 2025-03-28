Ajay Devgn returns with his 74th raid involving a Rs 4,200 crore scam in ‘Raid 2’ teaser

The much-awaited teaser of "Raid 2" is finally out! Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer, ready to lead his 74th raid, this time tackling a staggering Rs 4,200 crore scam.

The teaser, packed with high-octane drama, action, and suspense, showcases Ajay reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, who is all set to crack down on a Rs 4,200 crore scam in his fresh new raid. The teaser also offers a glimpse of Riteish Deshmukh as a powerful politician, hinting at an intense face-off between him and Ajay Devgn's IRS officer Amay Patnaik.

Sharing the intriguing teaser on his Instagram handle, the Singham actor wrote in the caption, "74th Raid, ₹4200 Crores. Iss baar baazi hogi sabse badi! #Raid2 Teaser out now! Knocking in cinemas near you on 1st May, 2025."

"Raid 2" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Krishan Kumar. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is a Panorama Studios production. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the upcoming actioner also stars Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial, among others.

"Raid 2" serves as a follow-up to the 2018 hit "Raid" and brings back the sharp and determined IRS officer Amay Patnaik as he embarks on a new mission to expose a massive financial scam. Much like the first installment, this sequel draws inspiration from true incidents involving large-scale income tax operations, where officers join forces with intelligence units to crack down on high-profile financial frauds.

The sequel was revealed in April 2020. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Amay Patnaik, continuing the story of his character. Vaani Kapoor stepped into a lead role, replacing Ileana D'Cruz from the first film.

As per the latest updates, the official teaser of" Raid 2" is expected to be unveiled alongside Salman Khan's much-anticipated film "Sikandar," which is set for a theatrical release on March 30.

"Raid 2" is set to release theatrically on 1st May 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)