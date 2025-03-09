Bollywood celebrities Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff are brand ambassadors of Vimal Pan Masala. Last year, new TV commercials for Vimal Pan Masala were released. As soon as the advertisements went viral, fans criticized the actors for endorsing gutka, a product known to be hazardous to health.

Legal trouble for SRK, Ajay Devgn & Tiger Shroff

Now, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff have been issued notices by a Jaipur-based district consumer disputes redressal forum over an allegedly misleading advertisement for Vimal Pan Masala.

The chairman of JB Industries, the manufacturer of Vimal Gutkha, has also been served a notice to appear before the forum regarding the advertisement, which claims that each grain of the pan masala contains saffron. The controversy stems from the tagline: "Dane dane mein hai kesar ka dum" (Each grain has the strength of saffron).

According to a Times of India report, Commission Chairman Gyarsilal Meena and member Hemlata Agarwal issued the order while reviewing a complaint filed by Jaipur resident Yogendra Singh Badiyal. The forum has summoned them to appear on March 19, either in person or through a representative, to address concerns regarding the ad's claim.

"The three actors—Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff—endorse the product to boost its sales. The advertisement claims it contains saffron. However, the reality is that saffron costs around ₹4 lakh per kg, while their pan masala with tobacco is sold for just ₹5 per pouch. In such a scenario, forget adding saffron—its fragrance alone would be unaffordable," the petitioner argued.

The complaint further alleged that the misleading advertisement encourages more people to purchase the pan masala and tobacco combination, ultimately benefiting the manufacturer. It also accused the actors of promoting false claims by implying that every grain of the pan masala contains saffron.

"The manufacturing company is earning crores of rupees, while ordinary people are exposing themselves to life-threatening diseases like cancer by consuming this harmful pan masala and tobacco mix, known as gutkha. The company is well aware of the health risks, yet it deliberately advertises the product by falsely claiming it contains saffron to mislead consumers. Such advertisements should be banned," the petitioner stated.

Akshay Kumar backed out of Vimal Ad

Akshay Kumar faced backlash from fans for endorsing a pan masala brand despite previously stating that he had discontinued his association with it.

Following the controversy, Akshay shared an apology letter on social media, clarifying that he would no longer endorse the brand. He explained that the advertisement in question had been shot earlier and that he was unaware of its release.

Akshay Issues an Apology

In his apology letter, he wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologize to all my fans and well-wishers. Your reactions over the past few days have deeply affected me. While I have never endorsed tobacco and never will, I respect the outpouring of emotions regarding my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to donate my entire endorsement fee to a worthy cause. The brand may continue airing the ads until my contractual obligation ends, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making future choices. In return, I hope to continue receiving your love and support."

After much public outrage and multiple edits to the campaign, Tiger Shroff has now replaced Akshay Kumar in the new Vimal Elaichi advertisement.