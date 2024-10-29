Ajay Devgn spoke about losing his vision for 2-3 months after suffering eye injury during the filming of Singham Again. Devgn and Rohit Shetty appeared on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar on Bigg Boss 18 and spoke about the injury. The two also spoke about Salman's cameo in the film as 'Chulbul Panday' and how it is crucial to the plot.

Salman Khan asked Ajay Devgn if the eye injury he got was while shooting this film. Rohit replied in the positive. Salman further said that he had seen the injury, as Ajay had told him about it and even showed him the shot. The trio then revealed that the injury happened due to mistiming. A person who was supposed to attack Ajay didn't stick to the timing, and it hit him in the eye.

"Aankh pe jo chot lagi thi yahi pe lagi thi kya (The eye injury that you suffered was in this one)?" Salman asked. "Ajay showed me a shot. There was a mistiming, and a person came to beat him with a stick, and its timing went off. So it straight hit him in the eye," Salman revealed.

Ajay Devgn on losing vision

Ajay Devgn further revealed that lost vision for 2-3 years and even had to undergo eye surgery. Salman Khan spoke about how such injuries are bound to happen during action shots.

"Abhi toh phir bhi kaafi aasaan hogaya hai aajkal ke ladko ke liye (Nowadys, it's easier for actors)," Ajay Devgn added. Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will see a massive clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Diwali.

Talking about the two films locking horns, Kartik had said in an interview, "I think it's fortunately such a big date that not just two films, but more films can release during Diwali. So, I feel that it's a bonanza for the audience. There might be some issues, but neither of our teams is getting attached to those things. We're just focusing on our film and wishing that both films do wonders at the box office."