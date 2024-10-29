Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again are ready to lock horns at the box office this Diwali. The two titans are all set for a deadlock competition this festive weekend. On one hand we have Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri and the OGs Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan in the horror comedy and on the other, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor have joined forces with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

Bhushan Kumar alleges unfair play

However, ahead of the massive clash, T Series has alleged Shetty and production of unfair practices. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 movie producers, T-Series has reached out to the Competition Commission of India alleging unfair play by Singham Again makers. Bhushan Kumar has reached to CCI batting for an even 50%-50% split between screens.

As per a report in Indian Express, the Singham Again makers have tied up with PVR that has led to 60% screens at PVR Inox. The report states that the makers have even booked single screen theatres to just screen Singham Again. On the other hand, BB3 will reportedly only get early morning shows in certain theatres which will later play Singham Again throughout the day.

Kartik Aaryan on the big clash

Kartik Aaryan recently spoke about the clash. He emphasized on how multiple films can release on the day as it is a big weekend. He also wished both the films to do well. "I think it's fortunately such a big date that not just two films, but more films can release during Diwali. So, I feel that it's a bonanza for the audience. There might be some issues, but neither of our teams is getting attached to those things. We're just focusing on our film and wishing that both films do wonders at the box office," he said.