Ajay Devgn's latest movie De De Pyaar De received mostly positive response from the critics, and the audience also seem to be liking the film. But one particular scene in the comedy drama has hurt a lot of people.

There is a scene in De De Pyaar De where Tabu's character who is Ajay Devgn's wife in the film ties Rakhi on his hands. While this scene of a wife tying Rakhi on hands of her husband seemed inappropriate, what made it worse is showing the two characters getting intimate sometime later while the Rakhi still remains on his hands.

This sequence has hurt sentiments of a lot of people, who have been slamming Ajay and the makers of the film for this reason on social media. A section of audience have appreciated the overall film, but expressed strong disappointment and anger at the Rakhi scene.

They opined that one cannot disrespect a sacred ritual in the name of humour, and some even demanded the team to delete the particular scene.

"Hi Ajay. Movie is coming of age and different. Performance, dialogues , music all are winners. But wife tying Rakhi to husband and same night they are together is something which will not be digested by audience and negative WOM. Maybe that scene should be deleted [sic]," one person tweeted.

Check some other tweets slamming the scene and Ajay for the same:

Although the film has had a good start at the box office, this controversy surrounding the Rakhi scene might cause problems for the team.

Directed by debutant director Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De also features Rakul Preet Singh. While Tabu plays the character of Ajay's onscreen estranged wife, Rakul is seen as his girlfriend. The film also features Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Jimmy Shergill and others in supporting roles.