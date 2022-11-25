Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has taken over the box office and how! The film is making new BO records with each passing day. The mystery thriller has won over not just the critics but the audience too. The film's first part was released in 2015 and the second part, that released this month, is gaining even more popularity and love than the previous one.

With two successful films in the franchise, questions are bound to appear over whether there will be more films under the franchise. Abhishek Pathak, who stepped into the shoes of Nishikant Kamat after he passed away, has a lot to say about Drishyam 3 and 4. Yes, basking in the glory of the film, the director has hinted that there will be more parts of the film in the future too.

Future of Drishyam?

Talking to a publication, he said that people are guessing a lot and it is bound to happen. He also added that there is no denying that the Drishyam 3 and 4 shall also happen. "People are excited, so they are going to make theories on parts 3 and 4. But we're just about to close our first week now. For sure, there's a demand for part 3, and it shall happen, but we are happy to be crossing the 100-crore number at the moment," he said.

"Once we have some time off, we will think about what we're going to do in the next part, but as of now, we're just enjoying every bit of feedback that we're getting," he told ETimes. Drishyam 2 has already crossed the 100 crore mark and doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon.