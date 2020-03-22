Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has finely announced that his recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set for its World Television Premiere on Star Gold India networks soon.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released in the cinema halls around the world on January 10 as Sankranthi treat for filmgoers. The movie has become the first Bollywood blockbuster of 2020 with its collection crossing Rs 367.58 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The film has completed 75 days in some theatres on March 15, post which cinema halls have been shut due to the Coronavirus scare.

Some viewers had been asking Ajay Devgn about the world Television premiere. The actor took talk about it and wrote, "Happy to say that the World Television Premiere of Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior will play soon on the @StarGoldIndia networks. Just giving everyone a heads up Try & catch it without fail, when it plays. @itskajolD #SaifAliKhan @omraut @SharadK7 @TanhajiFilm @ADFFilms."

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is a biographical period action film, which is set in the 17th century. The movie is about the life of Tanaji Malusare, depicting his attempts to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it passes on to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb who transfers its control to his trusted guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore.

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol have played lead roles in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which has been directed by Om Raut and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The critics praised its action sequences, cinematography, performances, and visual effects. But they criticised it for its predictability, nationalism, religious bias and historical inaccuracies.

Tanhaji and his brave soldiers successfully captured the Kondhana fort on February 14 in 1670. Director Om Raut tweeted on February 4 in 2020, "350 years ago, today, a surgical strike led by Tanhaji Malusare, which made history and continues to win the hearts of many. #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior @ajaydevgn @itsKajolD #SaifAliKhan @itsBhushanKumar @KumarMangat @SharadK7 @ADFFilms @TSeries @TanhajiFilm."