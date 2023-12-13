It might have been a few weeks since the film released, but Ranbir Kapoor's Animal fever is far from over. While Ranbir has completely stolen the show, two stars who have received unbeatable applause for their performance in the show - it has to be Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri. Bobby has now reacted to how his father, Dharmendra and mother, Prakash Kaur reacted after watching the film.

Bobby Deol revealed that one day when he came back home, he saw Dharmendra surfing through Instagram and YouTube. He then told Bobby that the world is going crazy for you. Bobby revealed that he then told his father that since he is his father's son, this is bound to happen. "My dad is a legend and if someone like him says that about me, it is the best compliment I can ever get, and I just love my dad," Bobby said.

Dharmendra's reaction

"The other day when I came home, he was on his phone looking at Instagram and YouTube, and he said, 'sab pagal ho rahe hai tere baare mein. I told him, 'haanji papa, main aapka beta hu, log pagal toh honge. He is so proud of me and he is so happy," he told Filmibeat. Bobby also revealed that on the other hand, his mother urged him not to do such films. He added that she is happy with the phone calls she has been receiving from friends after watching Deol lad's performance.

Bobby's mother's reaction

"My mom was like, 'Aisi film mat kiya kar tu, mujhse nahi dekha jaata' (Don't do such films. I can't see this)." He added, "I told her, 'Look, I'm standing in front of you, I just played a part'. But she's very happy. The amount of phone calls she's getting, all her friends want to meet me. Something similar happened when Aashram released," Lord Bobby said in an interview.

Bobby Deol has also defended the marital rape scene in the film and called his character a die hard romantic who got married three times. He added that he didn't judge the character and just played it with the conviction that Sandeep Reddy Vanga wanted it to be showcased. He also said that there is toxicity in real life too and it is upto the audience to analyse for themselves what is right and what is wrong.

Alia Bhatt's social media post

Alia Bhatt also heaped praise on Ranbir Kapoor's role on social media along with the compliments for the rest of the cast. "For all that you are on and off camera. For the patience, silence and love you give your craft & for the person you are to your family. For taking such huge strides as an artist..& for literally making our daughter take her first steps today," Alia gushed on social media.