Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth has tested positive for coronavirus. Aishwaryaa is the latest celebrity to have contracted the virus in the third wave. This comes barely a fortnight after Dhanush and Aishwaryaa made the announcement of parting ways. Rajinikanth's daughter also shared an emotional message while sharing the news on social media.

"Tested positive even after all precautions...got admitted ..please mask up get vaccinated and be safe ... bring it on 2022! We'll see what more is that you have in store for me!" Aishwaryaa wrote. Aishwaryaa was rumored to be shooting for a love song in Hyderabad soon after parting ways with Dhanush. In fact, the actor was also rumored to be staying in the same hotel as Aishwaryaa.

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's separation note

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa tied the knot in 2004 and have two children. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate," the two had announced.

Rajinikanth devastated

There were reports that Rajinikanth has been badly affected by the estranged couple's separation announcement. As per Subhash K Jha, Rajinikanth has not been able to wrap his head around the divorce."Rajini Sir has taken his daughter's break up very badly. He keeps insisting that the separation is temporary. He has been urging his daughter to mend her marriage," said a report.

Dhanush's father quashes divorce news

Dhanush's father and filmmaker denied the divorce statement of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa. "It is a family quarrel that usually takes place between a married couple. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa are not in Chennai at present. Both are in Hyderabad. I spoke to both of them over the phone and gave them some advice," Zee News quoted him telling Dailythandhi newspaper.