Aishwarya Rajesh has responded to the rumours which claimed that she had found her soulmate and would tie the knot this year. Well, she has wondered at the rumours stating that she is curious to know about her rumoured beau.

"Hey guys I have been hearing rumours on my love story... pls let me also know who tat guy is .. very much eager to know pls stop spreading such fake news ... if something happens I would be first person to inform u all .. very much single an happie have a great weekend. [sic]" she tweeted. Thus putting an end to the speculations.

The rumours had taken her fans by surprise considering the projects that she has in her hands. Aishwarya Rajesh, who had won a lot of appreciation for her role in Kanaa, is now part of Vikram's delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, Ashwin Kakumanu's Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kathai and Seenu Ramasamy's Idam Porul Yaeval.

The actress has recently signed Sivakarthikeyan's film with Pandiraj and will be seen in an important role in Kranthi Madhav's next with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress has Mismatch, Vada Chennai 2 and a few other films in her kitty.

In short, she has over a dozen films in different stages of making which clearly indicates that she has very less time even to think about the marriage.