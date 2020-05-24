Time and again, Bollywood celebrities throwing starry tantrums or losing their cool on the film sets or in public have come out in the open. While at times it's justified, at other times it isn't. There are also instances when celebs make a headline for their improper behaviour while travelling on a flight for their professional or personal commitments.

From not wanting to be disturbed to demanding their favourite dishes, below are some of the Bollywood stars, who created a scene while flying.

Kangana Ranaut: Kangana, apparently, gives a tough time to those who attend to her needs on a flight. While the actress sits in first class, her assistant - who always accompanies her - takes the economy class. As per reports, whenever it comes to eating in the plane, the Queen actress makes the air-hostesses run back and forth to check with her assistant for every requirement of hers.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya is apparently the most demanding passenger and keeps the air hostesses on their toes. The former Miss World prioritise the presentation of the food served more than the dish itself. She asks them to present to her all the dishes available and picks up the one she finds most visually appealing.

Katrina Kaif: Apparently, Katrina Kaif doesn't talk to the crew while onboard and prefers placing orders to her manager, who in turn asks the attendants to get whatever the actress wishes. In another instance, Katrina was fast asleep before the take-off when an air-hostess tapped on her shoulder and requested her to put on her seat belt. This infuriated Katrina and she yelled at the air-hostess, "How dare you touch me? Don't you know who I am?"

Ranveer Singh: Once while travelling to Kolkata in the plane, Ranveer wasn't sure if he wanted to have vegetarian or non-vegetarian food and asked the air-hostess for some time to decide. Later, when he asked for a non-vegetarian dish, the hostess offered him vegetarian food since the non-vegetarian items were over. That led Ranveer to lose his cool and he reportedly said he would not even accept water from the flight's staff.

Priyanka Chopra: The actress got into a verbal spat with a fellow passenger on-board a Dubai-bound flight. The passenger, a high-profile doctor, accused her of endangering lives by speaking on her mobile phone while the plane was about to take off. He also allegedly claimed that PeeCee used abusive language, however, the actress dismissed his allegations and called him an attention seeker.