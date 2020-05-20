Bold, sensuous and beautiful - Are a few words that describe Kangana Ranaut's hot shot from Dabboo Ratnani's calendar. The Queen actress can be seen sporting a bold avatar that is surely taking everyone's breath away.

Popular celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani had been celebrating the 25 years of Dabboo Ratnani Calendar. The famous calendar features some of the biggest names in the entertainment business.

From classic black and white photos, to outdoor nature, to close up shots and even bare body pictures, the stars drop all inhibitions for this one. And one such picture of Kangana Ranaut has taken the social media with its hotness quotient.

In the black and white picture, Kangana can be seen posing with her hands stretched wide open and tucking them behind her head. She is seen wearing a full sleeves crop top wherein she is seen flaunting her underboobs and pelvic curves like never before.

Kangana looked confident and pulled off the bold shot with ease. No doubt she looked hotter than the sun. The picture was shared by Dabboo Ratnani on his official Instagram account.

Take a look.

Kangana pens a poem on love and life

Amid lockdown, Kangana turned a poet to share her thoughts about love and life through her poem "Aasmaan". She released the poem in her voice. The video of the poem was shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their official Instagram account.

#AasmaanbyKangana has been penned and directed by her, and is truly food for thought in these testing times," her team wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, Kangana, who is spending her lockdown with her family in Manali, is seen reflecting on her thoughts and walking around the terrain of Manali. She is narrating her thoughts by using sky as an analogy.

The video has been shot in Kangana's home, in which Kangana can be seen without any make-up, having tea, writing, lying on grass and sitting in front of a fireplace.

Earlier this month, Kangana composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother. The poem read out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb". Kangana recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.