When you are in an industry that surrounds you with glitz, glamour, fame and money; education is a very small price to pay. And these few celebs probably believe in that. Aishwarya Rai to Kareena Kapoor, these divas might have climbed up the ladder of success but paid a heavy price for it by quitting their education midway. Let's take a look at celebs who didn't complete their graduation.

Kareena Kapoor: One of the most sought after actresses of the industry today, Kareena always had her eyes set on Bollywood, even when she was just a kid. Before making her big-bang debut at the age of 20, Kareena had enrolled herself at Mithibai college to study commerce. However, as per a report in TOI, she soon developed an interest in law and enrolled herself at the Government Law College but, had to quit it midway to continue her reign in Bollywood.

Sonam Kapoor: One of the most vocal and unfiltered voices we have in the industry today, had herself revealed that she couldn't complete her graduation. In an interview with IANS, Kapoor had said, "My biggest regret is I've not completed my studies. But I'm going to finish my graduation this year. I'm going to fill in the forms to get my undergraduate degree in literature. For me, it's one of those things that I regret the most."

Aishwarya Rai: Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might have conquered the world, but, had to drop her studies midway to pursue acting. Rai had enrolled herself at Jai Hind college but later switched to architecture. However, as luck would have it, the diva was bombarded with modelling assignments and advertisements and she chose to go with the flow.

Deepika Padukone: The topmost actress of the industry today, Deepika joined Mount Carmel in Bangalore, but couldn't finish her studies there. As per a TOI report, she later got enrolled in IGNOU for a distant learning course but her busy schedule did not allow her to complete that either.

Karisma Kapoor: To establish herself in the industry, Karisma had to drop out of school itself. The diva made her debut at the tender of sixteen and couldn't finish schooling either.