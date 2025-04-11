An old video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about her daily routine during an interview has raised eyebrows. The video of Harper's Bazaar, has the interviewer asking Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to describe her '24 hours a day' life. The video was shared by one of Aishwarya's fan pages, but the beauty queen soon got trolled over her answer.

Aishwarya's response

"Can you describe your 24 hours a day life?" The interviewer further asks if she has any special routine or mantra for herself. The question sets Aishwarya giggling. "She had to ask the most difficult question. Didn't she?" asked Aishwarya.

"I think, it is 24 hours for the rest of the world but we are trying to pack in a 48-hour day into a 24. Life has so much going on that its impossible to put it down to a single pattern. But, one thing is for sure that my day begins very early. My day starts atleast at 5:30 am every day, so that's consistent," the beauty queen responds.

Social media irked

However, social media was quick to judge and put Aishwarya through uncalled for scrutiny over her response. Some felt her answer wasn't a straight forward one, and some felt that laugh was funny.

"Aishwarya and her always so complicated and diplomatic answers never gives straight answers," wrote a user. "Why laugh first," another user commented. "Once in an interview abhishek has said aishwarya wakes up late," read a comment. "Her laugh was so funny," another person commented.

"When I look at her now I kinda feel sad. She is so outdated! And the sad fact is that she is not even aware of it. She speaks as if the whole world is dying to know the answer. Looking at the way she looks now . She is nothing short of a lonely unhappy woman. Which she is oblivious about it," a social media user opined.

Abhishek - Aishwarya's personal life

For the last few years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have kept their fans on tenterhooks with the rumours of their separation. The duo often make the nation believe that there is trouble in paradise. But, in between all that, the couple drops a social media post or makes an appearance together; leaving their followers puzzled over their relationship status.